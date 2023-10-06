Fatal Crash, SH 29

Scoop Election Podcast: Hamilton To Cost Hamilton $140K If Elected To Hamilton (East)
The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs in Parliament. Hamilton Councillor Ryan Hamilton looks to be a safe bet for the (prior to 2020) safe Blue seat of Hamilton East. More
Government: Big Boost To Marine Protection
First marine reserves in south-eastern South Island. Six new marine reserves increase mainland reserves by 67%. Protects habitats of hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, toroa/northern royal albatross, rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion, as well as brittle stars, squat lobster, kōura, shrimps, crabs, sponges, sea squirts, reef fishes and many others. More
Free Speech Union: Cross-Party Support For Draft Legislation To Counter 'Thugs' Veto'
Following consultation with political parties, public servants, and civil society, the Free Speech Union has released the 'Protection of the Freedom of Expression Bill' with cross-party support. More
Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved
The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. More
Victoria University: Who Is Going Negative In The Campaign
Analysis of Facebook posts by the two major parties shows National is posting more negative material in this election campaign than Labour, says Dr Mona Krewel, at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington. More
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy
Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More
ACT: TPM Should Apologise To Victims Of Crime
“Police reports show that Te Pāti Māori has played fast and loose with the truth in their characterisation of an alleged home invasion. The police have confirmed there was no ‘home invasion’, there was no ‘ram raid’ and there was no racial motivation. More
Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns
In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More