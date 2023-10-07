Police Arrest Woman In Relation To Queen Street Homicide, Appeal Continues To Locate Male Involved

Police investigating the Queen Street homicide on the night of 3 August 2023 have today made an arrest.

The 23-year-old female accomplice of wanted man Dariush Talagi has been taken into custody. She has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court court on Monday 9 October.

Meanwhile, enquiries to locate 24-year-old Dariush Talagi are continuing. Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, Auckland City CIB, says today’s arrest is as a result of significant work the Police investigation team has put in to locate the pair. “The investigation team remains committed to locating Talagi. “We continue to remind any associates that we are still looking into, and following up, information that is being provided to us. “Anyone found to be aiding or assisting Talagi to evade Police in any way, may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says. Police advise that Talagi is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you sight him, please call 111. Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Talagi should call Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 230804/3399. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

