Police Arrest Woman In Relation To Queen Street Homicide, Appeal Continues To Locate Male Involved
Saturday, 7 October 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the Queen Street homicide on the
night of 3 August 2023 have today made an arrest.
The
23-year-old female accomplice of wanted man Dariush Talagi
has been taken into custody. She has been charged with being
an accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear
in the Auckland District Court court on Monday 9
October.
Meanwhile, enquiries to locate 24-year-old
Dariush Talagi are continuing. Detective Senior Sergeant
Craig Bolton, Auckland City CIB, says today’s arrest is as
a result of significant work the Police investigation team
has put in to locate the pair. “The investigation team
remains committed to locating Talagi. “We continue to
remind any associates that we are still looking into, and
following up, information that is being provided to us.
“Anyone found to be aiding or assisting Talagi to evade
Police in any way, may be liable to prosecution for being an
accessory after the fact,” Detective Senior Sergeant
Bolton says. Police advise that Talagi is considered
dangerous and should not be approached. If you sight him,
please call 111. Anyone with additional information on the
whereabouts of Talagi should call Police on 105 or go online
to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.
Please
reference file number 230804/3399. Information can also be
provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
