Kayak Trailer Retrieved
Police can confirm a kayak trailer located at a property in Raglan this afternoon has been recovered.
It's not believed anyone is outstanding.
Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Divisive Messages On Race
Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. National would have been screaming to high heaven how this just goes to show that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc.
"In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson.
Labour Party: Brutal Rates Rises Under National
"Since 2021, information has been available that shows small districts will have brutal rates increases to continue to meet acceptable standards for water infrastructure. National shows no concern that small rural districts will be hit the hardest. The cost of making essential improvements to water treatment plants is still high whether you're in large metropolitan council or a small rural district," says Kieran McAnulty.
National Party: Kiwis Rushing To Check Out Tax Calculator
Over 50,000 Kiwis logged on to National's tax calculator last night to see how much tax relief they will get in National's Back Pocket Boost policy. "More than 300,000 New Zealanders have now logged on to see how much tax relief they will get under a National government," says Nicola Willis.
Victoria University: Who Is Going Negative In The Campaign?
Analysis of Facebook posts by the two major parties shows National is posting more negative material in this election campaign than Labour, says Dr Mona Krewel.
The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs in Parliament. Hamilton Councillor Ryan Hamilton looks to be a safe bet for the (prior to 2020) safe Blue seat of Hamilton East.
Government: Big Boost To Marine Protection
First marine reserves in south-eastern South Island. Six new marine reserves increase mainland reserves by 67%. Protects habitats of hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, toroa/northern royal albatross, rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion, as well as brittle stars, squat lobster, kōura, shrimps, crabs, sponges, sea squirts, reef fishes and many others.
Free Speech Union: Cross-Party Support For Draft Legislation To Counter 'Thugs' Veto'
Following consultation with political parties, public servants, and civil society, the Free Speech Union has released the 'Protection of the Freedom of Expression Bill' with cross-party support.
Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved
The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year's election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history.