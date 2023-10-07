Is This Your Kayak Trailer?

It has been located at a property on Greenslade Road, Raglan this afternoon without a kayak.

The kayaker may have launched from Lorenzen Bay.

Police have not received a missing person report for any kayakers in the area, but we would like to make sure that the kayaker is safe and well.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 111 and quote event number P056285415.

© Scoop Media

