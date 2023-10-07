Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal crash, Ngāruawāhia

Saturday, 7 October 2023, 9:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Ngāruawāhia today.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle and happened shortly before 5pm on Great South Road.

The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The road is expected to reopen before 8:30pm.

