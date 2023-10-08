Christchurch Woman Found
A 56-year-old Christchurch woman reported missing has since been located safe and well.
We would like to thank the community and media for their assistance with this matter.
The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is what has happened over the past four months. Ukraine’s forces remain bogged down in a meat grinder, having made marginal gains, and only “breached” the first defensive line near Rabotino, where their soldiers have been funneled into low-ground positions and are assailed from the high ground on three sides. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Divisive Messages On Race
Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. National would have been screaming to high heaven how this just goes to show that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More
ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More
ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring
“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More
Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters
“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More
Labour Party: Brutal Rates Rises Under National
“Since 2021, information has been available that shows small districts will have brutal rates increases to continue to meet acceptable standards for water infrastructure. National shows no concern that small rural districts will be hit the hardest. The cost of making essential improvements to water treatment plants is still high whether you’re in large metropolitan council or a small rural district," says Kieran McAnulty. More
Over 50,000 Kiwis logged on to National’s tax calculator last night to see how much tax relief they will get in National’s Back Pocket Boost policy. “More than 300,000 New Zealanders have now logged on to see how much tax relief they will get under a National government," says Nicola Willis. More
Victoria University: Who Is Going Negative In The Campaign?
Analysis of Facebook posts by the two major parties shows National is posting more negative material in this election campaign than Labour, says Dr Mona Krewel. More
Election Podcast: Hamilton To Cost Hamilton $140K If Elected To Hamilton (East)
The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs in Parliament. Hamilton Councillor Ryan Hamilton looks to be a safe bet for the (prior to 2020) safe Blue seat of Hamilton East. More
Government: Big Boost To Marine Protection
First marine reserves in south-eastern South Island. Six new marine reserves increase mainland reserves by 67%. Protects habitats of hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, toroa/northern royal albatross, rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion, as well as brittle stars, squat lobster, kōura, shrimps, crabs, sponges, sea squirts, reef fishes and many others. More