Police Looking For Missing Auckland Man Craig Mcdowall

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing Auckland man Craig McDowall.

The 55-year-old was last seen by family in mid-September and enquiries to locate him have been ongoing.

Craig resides in the Mt Wellington area but could be anywhere in Auckland or further.

His family is very concerned about him and want to know that he is okay.

If you have seen Craig or may know where he is then please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 231006/6020.

© Scoop Media

