Police Investigating Serious Assault In Porirua
Sunday, 8 October 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Hamish Blackburn, Wellington
Police:
A man is in critical condition in Wellington
Hospital after he was assaulted outside of his store in
Porirua on Friday afternoon.
Police are still working
to piece together the full circumstances of what has
occurred but what we do know is that shortly before 2:50pm
three men have gone to the store on Hartham Place, Porirua.
One of the males has entered the store and the victim has
followed him outside before being assaulted.
He has
received a serious head injury and is now in ICU in
Wellington Hospital.
We have a team of officers
working to identify those involved and are in the process of
reviewing CCTV footage. We are also ensuring support is
provided to the victim’s family.
We would ask anyone
who was in the area at the time or has any information which
they think may be relevant to contact Police on 105 quoting
file number 231007/8829. We would also encourage the three
men seen at the store to come forward and speak to
Police.
Information can also be provided anonymously
via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
