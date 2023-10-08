Police Investigating Serious Assault In Porirua

Detective Senior Sergeant Hamish Blackburn, Wellington Police:

A man is in critical condition in Wellington Hospital after he was assaulted outside of his store in Porirua on Friday afternoon.

Police are still working to piece together the full circumstances of what has occurred but what we do know is that shortly before 2:50pm three men have gone to the store on Hartham Place, Porirua. One of the males has entered the store and the victim has followed him outside before being assaulted.

He has received a serious head injury and is now in ICU in Wellington Hospital.

We have a team of officers working to identify those involved and are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage. We are also ensuring support is provided to the victim’s family.

We would ask anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information which they think may be relevant to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 231007/8829. We would also encourage the three men seen at the store to come forward and speak to Police.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

