Police Media Centre Operating At Reduced Capacity

The Police Media Centre will continue to operate slightly reduced hours through to late November as we continue to work under capacity constraints.

The Police Media Team will continue to be available 6am to 9pm weekdays and 7am to 9pm on weekends.

Outside of those operating hours, information on any significant or critical events will be release proactively, as soon as possible.

We appreciate our media colleagues’ patience and understanding as we work to restore our team to full capacity.

