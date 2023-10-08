Serious Crash, Road Closed, Whakatane - Bay Of Plenty

ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More



ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring

"The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand's justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT's changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour.



Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

"In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson.



Labour Party: Brutal Rates Rises Under National

"Since 2021, information has been available that shows small districts will have brutal rates increases to continue to meet acceptable standards for water infrastructure. National shows no concern that small rural districts will be hit the hardest. The cost of making essential improvements to water treatment plants is still high whether you're in large metropolitan council or a small rural district," says Kieran McAnulty.