Police Intercept Burglary, Plans Grind To A Holt

Two people will face court today after allegedly breaking into a car yard using an angle grinder and stealing two jetskis.

Police were notified of the burglary at around 12.17pm, where two people were allegedly seen using an angle grinder to gain access to a car yard on Dairy Flat Road, Albany.

Auckland City West's Acting Area Commander, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says the pair took a trailer loaded with two jetskis and left the lot, and were then observed travelling along Riverhead Highway.

“The Police Eagle helicopter was deployed and continued to observe the duo as it travelled on State Highway 16 towards Auckland City.

“The vehicle was then observed travelling along State Highway 20 and exited the motorway at Dominion Road where it came to a stop.

“Attending units attempted to block the vehicle in but it deliberately drove into two Police vehicles before driving off,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“Thankfully the officers involved were uninjured.”

He says the stolen vehicle continued for a short distance, before stopping on Dominion Road and the occupants running into a nearby property.

“The address was cordoned and both offenders were arrested.

“I would like to acknowledge the work carried out by our staff, who quickly located these two people and took them into custody,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“This type of crime is unacceptable and has no place in our community and we want to reassure the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated.”

Two men, aged 38 and 40, will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with burglary, failing to stop, reckless driving and intentional damage.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate a possible third offender.

