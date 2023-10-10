Police Seeking Persons Linked To Vehicle Of Interest In Search For Missing Auckland Man

Police investigating the disappearance of Auckland man Dylan Barford want to speak to the driver and occupants of a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle is a small silver hatchback (pictured), believed to be a Suzuki Swift, Nissan Tiida, or other similar car.

This vehicle was captured on various CCTV cameras across Auckland on the morning Dylan went missing, Sunday 24 September:

- At around 4.15am, the vehicle entered the Northwestern motorway (SH 16), probably from the St Lukes onramp, heading north.

- At around 4.28am, the vehicle stopped on the left-hand shoulder of SH 16 between Westgate and the Brigham Creek Roundabout.

- It stayed stationary for approximately two minutes before being driven off again and continued north along SH 16.

- At around 4:34am, the vehicle travelled through the Brigham Creek Roundabout and continued north towards Kumeu.

Please contact Police on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185 if you were driving or travelled in the vehicle described above, or noticed this vehicle, in the early hours of Sunday 24 September.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dylan is 34 years old, of medium build, 168cm tall and has tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue adidas tear away pants late on Saturday evening 23 September.

His family have requested that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

