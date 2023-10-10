Lotto NZ Confirms $24.25 Million Powerball Prize Has Been Claimed

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Chris Hipkins has expressed grave concern at the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza - “New Zealand condemns unequivocally the terror attacks led by Hamas on Israel. We are appalled by the targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages which violate fundamental international humanitarian law principles.” More
There’s a three dimensional chess game going on right now between National, ACT, and New Zealand First in which if support for National goes up, ACT will keep on going down, and Winston Peters will keep on laughing. If he didn’t sense it long ago, Peters knows he’s dealing with a bunch of amateurs, and more than anything Peters can’t abide political dilettantes. Keep in mind that National’s brains trust (Chris Bishop & Nicola Willis) were also the tactical geniuses behind the leadership reign of Todd Muller. Look how well that turned out. More
63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More
Increasing attempts to intimidate political party candidates examples of a culture of brazenness among offenders. National’s Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari was threatened by a gang member who told him to tell National’s Leader that he could not take power away from gangs and if he did Police wouldn’t be safe. This is one of a number of examples where gang members have intimidated National Party candidates. More
“Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong,” says David Seymour. “This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Ginny Anderson back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now. More
The coalition of chaos’ meltdown has accelerated with David Seymour's repeated threat to destabilise a future Government by sitting on the cross benches and voting on a bill-by-bill basis if he doesn’t achieve his bottom lines in negotiations. That would deliver ACT a continual veto power over every piece of legislation. More
“At the checkout counter and the gas station, Kiwis are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. National understands that Kiwi households are doing it tough, so we are ruling out any increases to petrol tax in our first term ... offering a clear alternative to Labour’s 12 cents per litre tax hike which will only extend the cost-of-living crisis," says Simeon Brown. More
ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More
“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More
“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More