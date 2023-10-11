Update On Beachlands Death

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More



National Party: Further Threats Made By Gang Members

Increasing attempts to intimidate political party candidates examples of a culture of brazenness among offenders. National’s Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari was threatened by a gang member who told him to tell National’s Leader that he could not take power away from gangs and if he did Police wouldn’t be safe. This is one of a number of examples where gang members have intimidated National Party candidates. More



ACT Party: Déjà Vu On Prison Numbers

“Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong,” says David Seymour. “This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Ginny Anderson back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now. More



Labour Party: ACT Adds To Coalition Of Chaos’ Meltdown

The coalition of chaos’ meltdown has accelerated with David Seymour's repeated threat to destabilise a future Government by sitting on the cross benches and voting on a bill-by-bill basis if he doesn’t achieve his bottom lines in negotiations. That would deliver ACT a continual veto power over every piece of legislation. More