Police continue search for Yanfei Bao

Police with the assistance of the Specialist Search Group will be out searching areas in Motukarara and Greenpark tomorrow, Thursday 12 October possibly extending into Friday.

Areas along Hudsons Road, Jarvis Road and along the edge of Lake Ellesmere near Jarvis Road will be searched.

Police remain determined and committed to finding Ms Bao, continuously reviewing and assessing search locations and conducting enquiries.

Police extend our appeal for information, if you have any information please contact Police via 105, either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1] using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230720/5911.



