Waitangi Day Commemorations Return To Kawatea Okains Bay
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Okains Bay Museum
Okains Bay Museum, in partnership with Te Rūnanga o
Koukourarata, will cohost Waitangi Day Commemorations on
Tuesday 6 February 2024. Historically, the Okains Bay
Waitangi Day commemoration is the longest-running in Te
Waipounamu and is an iconic event on the national
calendar.
In an important new direction, the
day will be run as a free community event which will ensure
that cost is not a barrier to whānau
participation.
“This is in keeping with
the tikanga of the day as set down by our kaumātua/kuia and
an acknowledgement of the wider Ngāi Tahu whānui that have
been involved with the Waitangi Day commemorations at Okains
Bay throughout its forty-seven-year history,” says Te
Rūnanga o Koukourarata Chair, Mananui
Ramsden.
Christchurch City Council will be
supporting the event by sponsoring important infrastructure
and services.
Christchurch City Council has
had a longstanding relationship with the Okains Bay Museum.
The Council is a regular funder of Museum projects through
contestable funding and is represented on the Museum Trust
Board. Councillors and Community Board members also
regularly attend the Waitangi Day commemorations at Okains
each year.
“After a two-year
COVID-19-enforced hiatus, the return of Waitangi Day
Commemorations to Kawatea Okains Bay in 2024 will be more
popular than ever,” says Museum Manager, Wendy Riley.
“More details will follow as planning
progresses.”
There’s a three dimensional chess game going on right now between National, ACT, and New Zealand First in which if support for National goes up, ACT will keep on going down, and Winston Peters will keep on laughing. If he didn’t sense it long ago, Peters knows he’s dealing with a bunch of amateurs, and more than anything Peters can’t abide political dilettantes. Keep in mind that National’s brains trust (Chris Bishop & Nicola Willis) were also the tactical geniuses behind the leadership reign of Todd Muller. Look how well that turned out. More