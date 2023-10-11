Otago’s Summer Road Trips Beckon Alongside The Summer Highway Maintenance Season

We can’t all get our kicks on Route 66 this summer, but we can enjoy an Otago road trip.

“It is the season for hopefully memorable road trips - going to the lake, the river and the beach,” says Jennifer McLean, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi in Coastal Otago. “While we are enjoying Otago’s highway network, please keep an eye open for our road crews who are ensuring your trip will be as smooth as possible and working in some extreme temperatures in remote spots.”

As well as relatively simple chip-seal repairs, which generally involve very short delays for highway users, there will be full reconstruction work in several places, which can delay travellers for up to 20 minutes.

Downer’s Highway Highlanders crews maintain, repair and rebuild the Coastal/eastern side of Otago including Dunedin on behalf of Waka Kotahi.

Road reconstruction and resurfacing projects have already started around Otago for this summer season. As daylight hours increase with warmer temperatures and drier air, new seals stick effectively to the road surface, making summer the best time to complete major road repairs that will last the distance.

