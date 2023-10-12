Arrests Following Incidents In Paeroa And Matamata

Matamata Police have arrested three offenders who targeted service stations

in Paeroa and Matamata early this morning.

The three, aged between 15 and 18 years old, have been charged with

Aggravated Robbery, Burglary and Unlawfully Using a Motor Vehicle.

Police allege the offenders smashed their way into the unattended service

station in Paeroa at about 4.30am and stole merchandise from the store. They

then travelled to Matamata where they carried out an aggravated robbery at a

service station which was open for business.

The two store attendants working at the service station at the time were

shaken but uninjured.

The three offenders were located an address in Waharoa later in the day,

along with property stolen from the two service stations.

They are due to appear in the Youth Court in Hamilton on Thursday 12 October.

Police enquiries are ongoing to locate two other persons involved in the

offending.

