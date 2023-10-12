Arrests Following Incidents In Paeroa And Matamata
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 5:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Matamata Police have arrested three offenders who
targeted service stations
in Paeroa and Matamata early
this morning.
The three, aged between 15 and 18 years
old, have been charged with
Aggravated Robbery, Burglary
and Unlawfully Using a Motor Vehicle.
Police allege
the offenders smashed their way into the unattended
service
station in Paeroa at about 4.30am and stole
merchandise from the store. They
then travelled to
Matamata where they carried out an aggravated robbery at
a
service station which was open for business.
The
two store attendants working at the service station at the
time were
shaken but uninjured.
The three offenders
were located an address in Waharoa later in the
day,
along with property stolen from the two service
stations.
They are due to appear in the Youth Court in
Hamilton on Thursday 12 October.
Police enquiries are
ongoing to locate two other persons involved in
the
offending.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Attacks On Israel & Gaza
On the day after the Hamas attacks, the Jewish newspaper Haaretz concluded that only a few options were available to Israel’s leaders and all of them were bad. Three days later, the 150 Israeli hostages seem to have been left to the mercy of their captors, and to the random luck of survival amid the relentless Israeli air strikes being carried out on Gaza’s centres of population. If this is a war - and Netanyahu has said that it is - neither side has obeyed the international rules of war set out in the Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Rome Statute. More