Fatal Waitaanga House Fire - Investigation Ongoing
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 8:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Central District, Detective Inspector Brent Matuku:
A
fire at a Waitaanga house, where a person was located
deceased, is being treated as suspicious. Police were called
to the residential address on Waitaanga Road, around 8am on
Wednesday 12 October.
A scene guard is in place while a
Police scene examination continues. Police are working to
identify the deceased, who will be transported to Palmerston
North for a post-mortem examination. Enquiries into the
circumstances of the fire are ongoing.
If you have any
information that may assist the investigation please call
105 and reference the file number:
231011/2157
