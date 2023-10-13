Serious Crash Blocks Dunedin Motorway - Southern

Gordon Campbell: On Why Winston Peters Could Be National’s New BFF
Over the weekend, some classic double speak from National. Christopher Luxon is saying he’ll be able to make a deal with whatever power configuration the voters hand to him. (He’s been a CEO deal maker with an international airline, don’t you know.) But simultaneously, National’s campaign manager Chris Bishop is threatening a second election if National doesn’t get the results it wants. More
Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets
63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More
National Party: Further Threats Made By Gang Members
Increasing attempts to intimidate political party candidates examples of a culture of brazenness among offenders. National’s Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari was threatened by a gang member who told him to tell National’s Leader that he could not take power away from gangs and if he did Police wouldn’t be safe. This is one of a number of examples where gang members have intimidated National Party candidates. More
ACT Party: Déjà Vu On Prison Numbers
“Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong,” says David Seymour. “This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Ginny Anderson back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now. More
National Party: National Rules Out Petrol Tax Hikes In First Term
“At the checkout counter and the gas station, Kiwis are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. National understands that Kiwi households are doing it tough, so we are ruling out any increases to petrol tax in our first term ... offering a clear alternative to Labour’s 12 cents per litre tax hike which will only extend the cost-of-living crisis," says Simeon Brown. More
ACT Party: Public Services Will Be Accountable To Taxpayers
ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More
ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring
“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More
Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters
“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More