Person Dies Following Crash In Canterbury
Sunday, 15 October 2023, 8:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died overnight following a crash in
Coalgate, Selwyn District
yesterday.
The
two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Homebush
Road and
Malvern Hills Road shortly before 11am on
Saturday.
One person who was critically injured in the
crash died from their injuries
in Christchurch Hospital
early this morning.
Four others were reported to have
received serious injuries in the crash.
The
circumstances are being
investigated.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property
While most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis, a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate. According to The Post, at least twenty MPs claim up to $45,000 a year from the taxpayer to stay in Wellington homes they themselves own, including Christopher Luxon who, since the start of 2021, has claimed around $90,000 to live in his own house in Wellington. More