Serious Crash In Auckland Overnight
Sunday, 15 October 2023, 9:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Four people were injured, two critically, in what appears
to be a
single-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Southwestern
motorway overnight.
Around 12:40am a vehicle hit the
centre barrier on State Highway 20.
The vehicle’s
four occupants were all taken to hospital – two in
critical
condition, one in serious condition, and one
with minor injuries.
The motorway was closed at
Onehunga, however is now open.
The Police Serious
Crash Unit was in attendance, and an investigation
is
underway into the cause of the
crash.
