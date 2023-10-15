Serious Crash In Auckland Overnight

Four people were injured, two critically, in what appears to be a

single-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Southwestern motorway overnight.

Around 12:40am a vehicle hit the centre barrier on State Highway 20.

The vehicle’s four occupants were all taken to hospital – two in critical

condition, one in serious condition, and one with minor injuries.

The motorway was closed at Onehunga, however is now open.

The Police Serious Crash Unit was in attendance, and an investigation is

underway into the cause of the crash.

