Operation Launched In Tairawhiti Following Firearms Incidents

An operation has been launched in Tairawhiti designed to help quell current gang tensions and keep the community safe.

Police will be focusing on disrupting gang violence and those involved in it.

Tensions between Mongrel Mob and Black Power have flared up in recent days with a number of incidents in Gisborne, which have included drive-by shootings, and one person being shot in the leg.

“Our community is incredibly close-knit, and it is devastating that the tensions between gang members have such an impact. It’s by working together with our community we can get on top of this harm and prevent it happening in the first place,” Inspector Paki says.

“We take the prevention of harm caused by gangs in our community incredibly seriously, and the public can be reassured we are doing something about it,” says Inspector Darren Paki, operation lead.

Operation Medial has several moving parts, including investigations, organised crime, and prevention groups, each headed by experienced staff.

“While investigating criminal activity and holding people to account for their actions is essential, just as important is encouraging our community to report matters to us so we can work together to help keep people safe and feeling safe,” Inspector Paki says.

Local Police staff will be meeting with community leaders and partners in coming days and weeks for reassurance and also asking for their continued support.

Inspector Paki says the public has an important role to play in this, and he has a simple message for the community: “See something, say something.”

There were numerous calls to Police overnight on Friday reporting shooting incidents, allowing Police to respond more quickly and with more information.

“Please, if you see anything or anyone suspicious, we want to know about it. All information is helpful, and could be the key we need to a fast Police response and helping prevent harm from occurring,” Inspector Paki says.

© Scoop Media

