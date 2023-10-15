Arrests Made Following Ruakākā Homicide

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Whangarei CIB:

Police have arrested two people following the death of 24-year-old Teina

Pickering in Ruakaka on Thursday 12 October.

A 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Saturday 14 October) and appeared

in Whangarei District Court on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear on Tuesday 17 October.

Another man, aged 28 , was arrested this morning and charged with weapons

and firearms related offences.

He is due to appear in Whangarei District Court tomorrow (Monday 16 October).

Police are continuing to investigate Mr Pickering’s death as a homicide and

while we are not seeking anyone else at this time, further charges are

likely.

Police continue to ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us

to please get in touch.

You can contact us via our 105 phone service or online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 231012/4721.

As this matter is now before the court, Police are limited in providing

further information.



