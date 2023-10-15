Arrests Made Following Ruakākā Homicide
Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Whangarei CIB:
Police have arrested two people following the
death of 24-year-old Teina
Pickering in Ruakaka on Thursday 12 October.
A 29-year-old man was arrested
yesterday (Saturday 14 October) and appeared
in Whangarei District Court on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear on Tuesday 17 October.
Another man, aged 28 ,
was arrested this morning and charged with weapons
and firearms related offences.
He is due to appear in Whangarei District Court tomorrow (Monday 16 October).
Police are continuing to investigate Mr
Pickering’s death as a homicide and
while we are not seeking anyone else at this time, further charges are
likely.
Police continue to ask anyone with
information who has not yet spoken to us
to please get in touch.
You can contact us via our 105 phone service or
online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.
Please reference file number 231012/4721.
As this matter is
now before the court, Police are limited in
providing
further information.