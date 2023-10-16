Appeal For Information - Andrew Sloan
Monday, 16 October 2023, 11:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of
33-year-old Andrew Sloan.
Andrew was in the Mount
Richmond Forest Park, at locations such as Rocks Hut, Middy
Creek, Captain Creek and possibly Browning Hut over the
weekend.
He is Caucasian, approximately 180cm tall,
and was wearing black Asics running shoes and dark
clothing.
Police believe he may be walking towards the
Picton area.
Anyone who may have seen Andrew or know
of his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting
file number
231016/7770.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Election, And Labour’s Options
On Saturday, the Labour-led government suffered a defeat of Biblical proportions, some of it self-inflicted. Years ago, veteran political blogger Jesus Christ had tapped into Saturday’s public mood pretty accurately, with this soundbite at Revelations 3:15-17:
I could wish you were cold or hot.. [But] because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of my mouth.
Meaning: Labour should have gone down fighting in defence of a programme of radical wealth re-distribution. Better that than perish in this sorry fashion, for lack of political courage and commitment to the party’s values and traditions. More