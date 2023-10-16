Then And Now: A Collection Of Creativity From Tūrangi

Visiting a community art exhibition offers a unique window into a world of creativity and imagination produced by local artists.

That will certainly be the case at Taupō Museum’s Then and Now exhibition, from 21 October to 3 December, which includes a wide range of work from members of Tūrangi Artworks.

At present, the group has 47 members, ranging from those who are just starting their artistic journey to those with more experience.

Tūrangi Artworks president Linda Niederberger says the group has three “very established” departments including fibre artists, painters and potters.

“We have a less established glass department, which we would like to expand, and a printmaking department being developed.”

Those taking part in the Then and Now exhibition were given a wide scope for interpreting the theme, including ideas like up-cycling, which would include a before photograph, a member's first piece of work and what they can achieve now, or taking an historic piece and interpreting it in a modern way.

Linda says there are many benefits for the artists displaying their work in the exhibition.

“The fulfilment that comes from seeing their work displayed in a public setting, that's such a special moment for an artist.

“It also creates kotahitanga - feeling connected. With a group exhibition like this, a variety of artists displaying together, it fosters a sense of belonging and camaraderie, no matter if they are just starting their artistic journey or are advanced in their field.”

The exhibition is an opportunity to explore diverse artistic expressions and support local talent, she says.

“Chances are you'll also stumble upon a hidden gem that resonates with you deeply or spark some cultural enrichment, as sometimes community pieces reflect the local culture or important community issues. Ultimately, I think attending our exhibition is a chance to step outside your day-to-day world and into the captivating world of artistry and imagination.”

The official opening of Then and Now is at 5.30pm on Friday 20 October. The exhibition will be open until 3 December.

Taupō Museum is open seven days a week from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to Taupō District residents with proof of address. Children are free, seniors 60+ and students $3, adults $5.

