A Mix Of Weather Brings Something For Everyone

Covering period of Monday 16 - Thursday 19 October



The week ahead brings a smorgasbord of weather for Aotearoa New Zealand as MetService forecasts a mix of rain, snow, strong winds, cold and warm temperatures. Although it will be active at times, this week will be evenly balanced out by periods of more settled weather.

It was a busy weekend, which saw MetService issue a Red Warning for Strong Winds in Canterbury on Saturday. As the new week kicks off, the focus remains over the South Island and the lower North Island as a strong westerly flow eases overnight into Tuesday, while a new weather system approaches from the Tasman Sea later today (Monday).

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane discusses: “This approaching low pressure system and its associated fronts bring a trifecta of weather for the South Island on Monday and Tuesday, with rain in the west, winds in the north and snow inland. Severe Weather Warnings and Watches have been issued to cover these.”

This includes snowfalls for Otago and Canterbury, which could be heavy above 800 metres in the Mackenzie Basin where a Heavy Snow Watch has been issued. “Some high-level roads and passes may also be affected, and several Road Snowfall Warnings have been issued. Road users are advised to take extra care as some elevated parts of roads in Canterbury could see 15 to 20 cm of snow settle on the ground,” cautions Makgabutlane.

The front clears the South Island during Wednesday, and a ridge of high pressure brings a spell of brighter, more settled weather for the second half of the week. “While temperatures on Tuesday will be on the chilly side, particularly for eastern and inland parts, things bounce back later this week. The switch sees the likes of Ashburton go from an 11°C daytime high on Tuesday to a balmy 21°C by Thursday,” Makgabutlane elaborates.

It's a simpler story on Monday and Tuesday for the North Island. “It’s a classic east-west split, with showers in the west – some of which could be thundery on Tuesday– and clearer weather in the east,” Makgabutlane says.

By Wednesday that same low is located to the northwest of the North Island and shifts the area of showers to the northern half of the island. “While it could be a bit of a wet start to the long weekend up north, things do look to improve into Labour Weekend,” Makgabutlane says.

In contrast to the South Island, warm temperatures are the order of the week for the eastern North Island, with Napier reaching 25°C on Tuesday and Masterton at 24°C on Thursday. “This week certainly does bring a little something for everyone,” Makgabutlane says.

