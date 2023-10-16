Kia Ora To Metlink’s Team In Green

Metlink is welcoming eight Warranted Transport Officers (WTOs) to its public transport network for the first time to support passengers with their journeys.

The WTOs will be visible on Metlink buses, trains, and ferries, and at stops, stations, and wharves from today, Monday 16 October.

Dubbed the “team in green” after their distinctive green uniforms, Greater Wellington Transport Chair Thomas Nash defines their primary role as network ambassadors.

“The role of our team in green is first and foremost to be a friendly face and helping hand with fares and ticketing. They can also issue fines for people who are deliberately not paying their fare,” Cr Nash says.

“The team in green are there to engage with people, to educate people and to encourage people. Enforcement action is there as a last resort,” adds Cr Nash.

WTOs have been delegated the ability to issue infringement notices up to $150 under the Land Transport Amendment Act 2017.

Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain says the WTOs will complement the work of frontline teams.

“Our drivers and onboard staff all perform essential roles of their own, including ensuring passenger safety and helping them during their journey,” says Ms Gain.

“The team in green can also advise passengers on their best fare and help visitors to the Wellington region navigate the network.”

Metlink encourages passengers to say kia ora to the team in green, and feel free to ask for assistance. For more information, visit the Metlink website.

