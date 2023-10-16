Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Seven Arrests Following Fleeing Driver Incidents Across Counties Manukau

Monday, 16 October 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Seven people were taken into custody overnight following fleeing driver incidents across Counties Manukau.

At around 7.46pm, Police observed a vehicle heading south on State Highway 1 near Drury, which had been reported stolen from an address in Avondale the day before.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the driver then pulled into a petrol station at Bombay and filled up before taking off without paying.

“The Police Eagle helicopter has continued to observe the vehicle, which has travelled along State Highway 20 and taken the Cavendish Drive offramp.

“Police units closed in as the vehicle came to a stop for traffic lights near Noel Burnside Road, however upon seeing Police the driver has mounted the curb and driven off at speed.”

Inspector Hunter says the driver quickly dumped the vehicle and two occupants ran into a nearby address in Wiri.

“Both people were taken into custody without issue.”

A 29-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving and will appear in Manukau District Court today.

Just after midnight Police observed a motorbike displaying incorrect number plates travelling at speed through Manurewa.

Inspector Hunter says the rider was signalled to stop but failed to do so.

“Staff initiated a pursuit before quickly abandoning due to the riders dangerous manner of driving.

“Eagle continued to monitor the rider travelling at excessive speed around the wider Counties Manukau area.

“At one point the rider drove onto the wrong side of the road and went the wrong way around a round-about, nearly being hit by an on-coming member of the public.”

He says the driver eventually stopped at an address in Manurewa where he was quickly arrested.

“I’d like to acknowledge the great work by the various Police teams involved in responding to this incident,” Inspector Hunter says.

“We hope that following these arrests the public can be reassured we have no tolerance for this dangerous behaviour in our communities.”

Charges are expected to be laid.

Police also apprehended four people in Manurewa in the early hours of this morning.

A member of the public informed Police their vehicle had been stolen from an address in Sunnyvale.

Police then witnessed the stolen vehicle heading through New Lynn and towards Manurewa.

Police spiked the vehicle as the Hill Road offramp and Police quickly took four people, aged 13-16, into custody.

All four have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

