Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Plea To Everyone Hitting The Water Over The Next Few Months

Monday, 16 October 2023, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Come home safe.

Maritime NZ and its Safer Boating Forum partners want every recreational craft user to put steps in place to ensure they return home from their time on the water with good memories, not injuries, or, even worse, fatalities.

MNZ and the Safer Boating Forum want everyone who heads out to come home safe.

Safer Boating Week is about getting safety to the forefront of the minds of recreational craft users as they start flocking to the water.

Maritime NZ’s 2022 Recreational Fatal Accidents report states that last year 17 people died tragically, or were reported missing and never found.

"This is a sobering statistic, and one the Safer Boating Forum and our members are dedicated to bringing down," Sharyn Forsyth, Chair of the Safer Boating Forum, says.

"Our Forum members span right across the recreational craft space, from jet boating through to stand up paddle boarding, and each activity has its own risks to manage.

"Through Maritime NZ’s community grant funding, organisations all over the country are running programmes to bring down instances of harm.

"In 2022 we saw fatal incidents occurring on powerboats, dinghies, kayaks and jet skis, and it is important a targeted approach is taken to preventing harm on recreational crafts."

Almost all of these fatal incidents occurred one nautical mile from shore, or on lakes and rivers.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"It doesn’t matter whether you are close to shore, tragedy can strike anywhere and that is why it is critical to prepare before heading out onto the water," Maritime NZ Harm Prevention Lead - Recreational Craft Victoria Slade says.

"If you’re planning to head out on the water make sure to check the marine forecast, take two forms of waterproof communication to call for help, and always wear a properly fitting lifejacket."

Thirteen of the 17 fatalities occurred when people were capsized or thrown overboard, which is why it is very important to wear a properly fitting life jacket.

"New Zealand is an island nation and conditions can quickly change. A day can start calm, causing a false sense of security. This has especially been the case for users of low powered or human powered vessels," Victoria Slade says.

Canoers and kayakers represented nearly a third of those who died in recreational craft incidents in 2022.

"Just because you are going out in a small vessel near to shore doesn’t mean you are immune to risks. The weather can change quickly so you need to regularly assess the weather conditions and head back to shore if conditions change. Smaller crafts such as kayaks can easily capsize in larger waves and be battered by high winds which can make situations very dangerous," Victoria Slade says.

"Of the 17 people who died or went missing in recreational accidents in 2022, 16 of those were male. The ‘she’ll be right’ attitude of a lot of NZ males needs to be left at home when heading out onto the water. Remember, your family needs you home safely."

For more information about how to plan before you head out, ways to be safe on the water, how to maintain your boat, and how to safely use different types of recreational crafts https://saferboating.org.nz/

Come home safe. Kia Mataara.

Key water user and 2022 fatality report statistics:

- 2022: 17 deaths (spread across 16 incidents)

o The 17 fatal accidents that occurred in 2022 placed that year approximately at the 10 year average of 18 deaths

- Of those who died in recreational craft incidents last year:

o 17 of the 16 people were male

o The median age was 53 years old

o 12 were not wearing a lifejacket when they entered the water

o 12 of 17 people died in spring and summer

o All fatalities occurred in a vessel that was 6m or less in length

- nine deaths of the 17 were due to a capsize, a further four was overboard

- Basic vessel type:

o six deaths on a Kayak/Canoe

o five deaths on a dinghy

o four deaths on a power boat

- Only seven percent of those surveyed say they create detailed plans of their trip. 31% don’t do any planning at all.

- Things considered before and during trips to ensure saftey:

o 42% have lifejackets

o 38% know/ check the forecast

o 11% have a phone

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Election & Labour’s Options

On Saturday, the Labour-led government suffered a defeat of Biblical proportions, some of it self-inflicted. Years ago, veteran political blogger Jesus Christ tapped into the public mood pretty accurately, with this soundbite from Revelations 3:15-17: I could wish you were cold or hot ... [But] because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of my mouth. Meaning: Labour should have gone down fighting in defence of a programme of radical wealth re-distribution. Better that than perish in this sorry fashion, for lack of political courage and commitment to the party’s values and traditions.

 

 Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More


Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

National Party: Further Threats Made By Gang Members

Increasing attempts to intimidate political party candidates examples of a culture of brazenness among offenders. National’s Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari was threatened by a gang member who told him to tell National’s Leader that he could not take power away from gangs and if he did Police wouldn’t be safe. This is one of a number of examples where gang members have intimidated National Party candidates. More


ACT Party: Déjà Vu On Prison Numbers

“Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong,” says David Seymour. “This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Ginny Anderson back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now. More


National Party: National Rules Out Petrol Tax Hikes In First Term

“At the checkout counter and the gas station, Kiwis are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. National understands that Kiwi households are doing it tough, so we are ruling out any increases to petrol tax in our first term ... offering a clear alternative to Labour’s 12 cents per litre tax hike which will only extend the cost-of-living crisis," says Simeon Brown. More


Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 