Update: Serious Crash State Highway 2, Kaitoke, Upper Hutt - Wellington
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 7:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 is now fully blocked following a two
vehicle crash on State Highway 2, Kaitoke, near Marchant
Road.
The crash was reported around 5:15am and one
person was transported to hospital in a serious
condition.
Motorists are advised to take an alternate
route.
Police will advise when the road
reopens.
