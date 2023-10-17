Road Blocked, State Highway 1, Lake Grassmere, Marlborough

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property
In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More
Green Party: Vote For Our Future
“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More
Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts
Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More
Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets
63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More
National Party: Further Threats Made By Gang Members
Increasing attempts to intimidate political party candidates examples of a culture of brazenness among offenders. National’s Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari was threatened by a gang member who told him to tell National’s Leader that he could not take power away from gangs and if he did Police wouldn’t be safe. This is one of a number of examples where gang members have intimidated National Party candidates. More
ACT Party: Déjà Vu On Prison Numbers
“Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong,” says David Seymour. “This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Ginny Anderson back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now. More
National Party: National Rules Out Petrol Tax Hikes In First Term
“At the checkout counter and the gas station, Kiwis are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. National understands that Kiwi households are doing it tough, so we are ruling out any increases to petrol tax in our first term ... offering a clear alternative to Labour’s 12 cents per litre tax hike which will only extend the cost-of-living crisis," says Simeon Brown. More
Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters
“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More