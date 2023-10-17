Update - Miramar Homicide

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch

Police investigating the death of a woman in Miramar, Wellington, are following positive leads to locate the person responsible for her death.

The woman was located deceased in her home by a friend concerned for her safety , at about 2pm on Monday, 16 October.

Police responded immediately and launched a homicide investigation.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the public.

The scene examination is expected to continue for the next couple of days, and Police are not in a position to release the woman’s name.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the Totara Road area who may have seen or heard anything suspicious or concerning between early Friday morning and early Sunday (October 14-15).

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this extremely difficult time.

If you can help with information, please contact Police via 105 and quote the file number 231016/0002.

