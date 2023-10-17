Update - Miramar Homicide
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim
Leitch
Police investigating the death of a woman
in Miramar, Wellington, are following positive leads to
locate the person responsible for her death.
The woman
was located deceased in her home by a friend concerned for
her safety , at about 2pm on Monday, 16
October.
Police responded immediately and launched a
homicide investigation.
This is believed to be an
isolated incident, and there is no risk to the
public.
The scene examination is expected to continue
for the next couple of days, and Police are not in a
position to release the woman’s name.
Police would
like to hear from anyone in the Totara Road area who may
have seen or heard anything suspicious or concerning between
early Friday morning and early Sunday (October
14-15).
Our thoughts are with the family and friends
of the deceased at this extremely difficult time.
If
you can help with information, please contact Police via 105
and quote the file number
231016/0002.
