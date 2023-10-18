Name Release: Body Found In West Harbour
Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that the body found in grassland, near
the Hobsonville Road off-ramp in West Harbour on Friday 13
October, is that of missing man Dylan Barford.
Our
investigation team is working to support Dylan’s whānau
at this difficult time.
The matter has now been
referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More