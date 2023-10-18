Update: Missing Man Matthew Knight

Inquiries are ongoing into the whereabouts of missing man Matthew Knight.

The 19-year-old, who lives and works in Waikato, was last seen in the Raupunga/Mohaka area late on the evening of Monday 9 October.

Numerous searches and inquiries have been conducted, centred around the Mohaka rail bridge and surrounding river.

The Police National Dive Squad searched the Mohaka River yesterday, around 200m downstream from the viaduct.

The river remains full of obstructions and with treacherous currents as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, so this search was limited to edges of the river accessible by foot, and limited diving and scanning with hand-held sonar.

Unfortunately, there has been no sign of Matthew.

A further jetboat search of the river is planned for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Police continue to conduct other inquiries such as bank records and social media.

Police remain in touch with Matthew’s family throughout the process.

