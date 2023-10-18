Update: Missing Man Matthew Knight
Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 8:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inquiries are ongoing into the whereabouts of missing man
Matthew Knight.
The 19-year-old, who lives and works
in Waikato, was last seen in the Raupunga/Mohaka area late
on the evening of Monday 9 October.
Numerous searches
and inquiries have been conducted, centred around the Mohaka
rail bridge and surrounding river.
The Police National
Dive Squad searched the Mohaka River yesterday, around 200m
downstream from the viaduct.
The river remains full of
obstructions and with treacherous currents as a result of
Cyclone Gabrielle, so this search was limited to edges of
the river accessible by foot, and limited diving and
scanning with hand-held sonar.
Unfortunately, there
has been no sign of Matthew.
A further jetboat search
of the river is planned for tomorrow.
Meanwhile,
Police continue to conduct other inquiries such as bank
records and social media.
Police remain in touch with
Matthew’s family throughout the
process.
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More