Fire Causing Traffic Disruption, SH 6
Thursday, 19 October 2023, 7:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Fire Causing Traffic Disruption, SH 6 / Kohatu-Kawatiri
Highway - Tasman
Motorists travelling the Kohatu-Kawatiri
Highway / SH 6 at Glenhope are
advised of a fire which is
causing traffic disruption.
Police and Fire and Emergency
NZ were notified about 5:30pm of a van fire on
the side
of the highway.
Everyone in the van is now out and do not
appear injured, however the
resulting fire has spread to
nearby scrub and is causing traffic disruption.
Traffic
control is being arranged, however, motorists are advised to
avoid
travelling this route if they can or expect
delays.
