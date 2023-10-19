Fire Causing Traffic Disruption, SH 6

Motorists travelling the Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway / SH 6 at Glenhope are

advised of a fire which is causing traffic disruption.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were notified about 5:30pm of a van fire on

the side of the highway.

Everyone in the van is now out and do not appear injured, however the

resulting fire has spread to nearby scrub and is causing traffic disruption.

Traffic control is being arranged, however, motorists are advised to avoid

travelling this route if they can or expect delays.

