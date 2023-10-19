Appeal For Information - Liquor Store Burglary

Police responded to an alarm activation around 2:30 this morning at a Marewa liquor store.

An alleged stolen vehicle was used to gain access to the premises, with an unknown quantity of merchandise stolen by several people involved.

Investigations are underway, with forensics and CCTV footage assisting Police.

No arrests have been made, and Police would like to speak to anyone that may have more information. Police can be contacted on 105, and please reference event number P056413914.

Anonymous information can be given to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore said a number of cars were stolen overnight, including multiple Mazda Demio’s.

Police allege one or more of these stolen Demio’s was used in this burglary.

“One of the cars targeted had a basic steering wheel lock fitted that prevented it from being taken by thieves. These locks can be purchased for under $40 and are a visible and effective deterrent.”

The smaller cars thieves target often have very little in the way of in-built theft prevention.

