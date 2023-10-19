Appeal For Information - Liquor Store Burglary
Thursday, 19 October 2023, 8:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police responded to an alarm activation around 2:30 this
morning at a Marewa liquor store.
An alleged stolen
vehicle was used to gain access to the premises, with an
unknown quantity of merchandise stolen by several people
involved.
Investigations are underway, with forensics
and CCTV footage assisting Police.
No arrests have
been made, and Police would like to speak to anyone that may
have more information. Police can be contacted on 105, and
please reference event number P056413914.
Anonymous
information can be given to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555
111.
Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore
said a number of cars were stolen overnight, including
multiple Mazda Demio’s.
Police allege one or more of
these stolen Demio’s was used in this
burglary.
“One of the cars targeted had a basic
steering wheel lock fitted that prevented it from being
taken by thieves. These locks can be purchased for under $40
and are a visible and effective deterrent.”
The
smaller cars thieves target often have very little in the
way of in-built theft
prevention.
