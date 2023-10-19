Man Located Today After Search & Rescue Op In Southland

A man reported missing this morning has been located safe and uninjured, after failing to reconnect with his two tramping companions in northern Southland last night.

The man had set out for a solo walk between Upper Windley and Lower Windley huts yesterday, with the intention of meeting up with his companions around 7pm, but had encountered an impassable gorge along the river he was following. The tramper was well equipped for a night out, however concerns increased when he failed to return to the designated rendezvous point this morning, Thursday 19 October.

Southland Police and LandSAR, with the assistance of a Southern Lakes Helicopter, commenced the search this morning, after receiving a report from his tramping companions. The man was located safe and uninjured, yet exhausted, around 2:40pm this afternoon, by the Southern Lakes Rescue Helicopter.

With summer approaching, Police Search and Rescue say it is a timely reminder to ensure those venturing into the outdoors take with them a personal locator beacon, and a means of navigation. Distress beacons can be hired from as little as $10 from many Department of Conservation Visitor Centres, and outdoor tramping or hunting stores.

The AdventureSmart website provides safety information for a vast range of activities, where you can find the three safety codes. The water safety code, the boating safety code, and the land safety code help people understand the basics they need to know before they undertake recreational activities.

