Man Located Today After Search & Rescue Op In Southland
Thursday, 19 October 2023, 8:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man reported missing this morning has been located safe
and uninjured, after failing to reconnect with his two
tramping companions in northern Southland last night.
The
man had set out for a solo walk between Upper Windley and
Lower Windley huts yesterday, with the intention of meeting
up with his companions around 7pm, but had encountered an
impassable gorge along the river he was following. The
tramper was well equipped for a night out, however concerns
increased when he failed to return to the designated
rendezvous point this morning, Thursday 19 October.
Southland Police and LandSAR, with the assistance of a
Southern Lakes Helicopter, commenced the search this
morning, after receiving a report from his tramping
companions. The man was located safe and uninjured, yet
exhausted, around 2:40pm this afternoon, by the Southern
Lakes Rescue Helicopter.
With summer approaching, Police
Search and Rescue say it is a timely reminder to ensure
those venturing into the outdoors take with them a personal
locator beacon, and a means of navigation. Distress beacons
can be hired from as little as $10 from many Department of
Conservation Visitor Centres, and outdoor tramping or
hunting stores.
The AdventureSmart website provides
safety information for a vast range of activities, where you
can find the three safety codes. The water safety code, the
boating safety code, and the land safety code help people
understand the basics they need to know before they
undertake recreational
activities.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions
As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More
Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More