Kiwis Can Donate From Their Doorstep To The Red Cross Today For Free

Today, Kiwis can say bon voyage to their pre-loved clothes for the greater good for free.

Uber and Red Cross are aiming to gather more than 6,000kg of pre-loved clothes today by offering free pick up and delivery from Kiwis’ doorsteps to Red Cross Shop drop off locations across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Hoping to tap into the estimated $3.1bn* of unused clothes in Kiwis’ wardrobes, Emma Foley, Uber General Manager New Zealand will be on the ground to get amongst the donation sorting and watch as Kiwis declutter and donate.

For more information about the event, see below:

What: The Uber x New Zealand Red Cross Clothing Drive aims to help Kiwis donate quality clothing direct from their doorstep to Red Cross Shops in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch for free, supporting local communities in advance of the summer season and unforeseen disaster events.

When: On Saturday 21st October between 9am and 4pm, Uber is offering free delivery via its same day delivery service, Uber Package, to Red Cross Shop drop off locations across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Kiwis can book an Uber Package ride to pick up their pre-loved clothing donations.

Why: Funds raised from the sale of clothing will fund critical mahi to improve the lives of vulnerable people in Aotearoa New Zealand, and overseas. Through the clothing drive Kiwis will make a real difference in someone's life and help our communities thrive in times of need.

How: Kiwis should firstly give their wardrobe a good Spring clean out and then gather their pre-loved items into a bag or box, no heavier than 20kg, to comfortably sit in the boot of a midsize car. Then on Saturday 21st October from 9am:

Open the Uber app > Services Tap on Package (brown box icon) Select “Send a package” Enter “Red Cross Shop” as the recipient, and select your local New Zealand Red Cross Shop location The Red Cross Clothing Drive promotion should automatically apply, so check that the trip is showing as a $0 amount Confirm! Keep an eye on the app and meet the delivery person picking up your donation at the door, or kerbside if you can.

*Uber Cost of Giving Report findings:

There is $3.1 billion of unused clothing sitting in Kiwis’ wardrobes.

Many Kiwis already have clothes sitting in a bag ready to donate, which sit for an average of nearly 3 months before being finally taken to an op shop.

Almost all (97%) Kiwis have clothes/shoes in their wardrobes that they have not worn in the past 12 months

Christchurch residents had the highest value of unused clothes, with $1,062, compared to $800 in Auckland and $697 in Wellington

This is despite the fact that nearly two-thirds of Kiwis (65%) say they ‘spring clean’ their wardrobes at least once a year

Over two-thirds (69%) of Kiwis said there are barriers stopping them from donating clothes to charity, with time and finding a place to donate among the top five barriers.

Findings of this report were collated via a YouGov survey.

