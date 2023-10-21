Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwis Can Donate From Their Doorstep To The Red Cross Today For Free

Saturday, 21 October 2023, 8:02 am
Press Release: Acumen

Today, Kiwis can say bon voyage to their pre-loved clothes for the greater good for free.

Uber and Red Cross are aiming to gather more than 6,000kg of pre-loved clothes today by offering free pick up and delivery from Kiwis’ doorsteps to Red Cross Shop drop off locations across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Hoping to tap into the estimated $3.1bn* of unused clothes in Kiwis’ wardrobes, Emma Foley, Uber General Manager New Zealand will be on the ground to get amongst the donation sorting and watch as Kiwis declutter and donate.

Emma is available for interviews today, so do let us know if you'd like to speak with her about the progress of the drive, and whether the drive is on track to reach its goal. Please also find imagery attached.

For more information about the event, see below:

What: The Uber x New Zealand Red Cross Clothing Drive aims to help Kiwis donate quality clothing direct from their doorstep to Red Cross Shops in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch for free, supporting local communities in advance of the summer season and unforeseen disaster events.

When: On Saturday 21st October between 9am and 4pm, Uber is offering free delivery via its same day delivery service, Uber Package, to Red Cross Shop drop off locations across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Kiwis can book an Uber Package ride to pick up their pre-loved clothing donations.

Why: Funds raised from the sale of clothing will fund critical mahi to improve the lives of vulnerable people in Aotearoa New Zealand, and overseas. Through the clothing drive Kiwis will make a real difference in someone's life and help our communities thrive in times of need.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

How: Kiwis should firstly give their wardrobe a good Spring clean out and then gather their pre-loved items into a bag or box, no heavier than 20kg, to comfortably sit in the boot of a midsize car. Then on Saturday 21st October from 9am:

  1. Open the Uber app > Services
  2. Tap on Package (brown box icon)
  3. Select “Send a package”
  4. Enter “Red Cross Shop” as the recipient, and select your local New Zealand Red Cross Shop location
  5. The Red Cross Clothing Drive promotion should automatically apply, so check that the trip is showing as a $0 amount
  6. Confirm!
  7. Keep an eye on the app and meet the delivery person picking up your donation at the door, or kerbside if you can.

*Uber Cost of Giving Report findings:

  • There is $3.1 billion of unused clothing sitting in Kiwis’ wardrobes.
  • Many Kiwis already have clothes sitting in a bag ready to donate, which sit for an average of nearly 3 months before being finally taken to an op shop.
  • Almost all (97%) Kiwis have clothes/shoes in their wardrobes that they have not worn in the past 12 months
  • Christchurch residents had the highest value of unused clothes, with $1,062, compared to $800 in Auckland and $697 in Wellington
  • This is despite the fact that nearly two-thirds of Kiwis (65%) say they ‘spring clean’ their wardrobes at least once a year
  • Over two-thirds (69%) of Kiwis said there are barriers stopping them from donating clothes to charity, with time and finding a place to donate among the top five barriers.

Findings of this report were collated via a YouGov survey.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Acumen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New National Government?

Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers.
It was reported on Monday by Newstalk ZB that, because Luxon acknowledges his team’s lack of governing experience, the party has brought in some senior figures from the past. Luxon told Mike Hosking that Steven Joyce, Bill English and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Selective Morality On Gaza


Here’s the sound of MFAT blowing its own trumpet as it celebrated the 25th anniversary of our genuinely heroic role in alerting the international community to the Rwanda genocide:
Calling for the Council to recognise that genocide was being perpetrated against the Tutsi population, and urging the UN to strengthen its peacekeeping measures at a time when others looked to disengage from Africa, New Zealand used its presidency to call for action. Too bad we have not done anything remotely similar with respect to the genocidal situation unfolding in Gaza. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 