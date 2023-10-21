Arrests Made In Relation To Multiple Ram Raids In Napier
Saturday, 21 October 2023, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene
Police have arrested
a 14-year-old identified in being involved in four
recent
ram raids, and numerous unlawful takings of vehicles
throughout Hawkes
Bay.
He is due to appear in Hastings
District Court.
Police also apprehended a stolen vehicle
involved in the ram raid of Big
Barrell, Carlyle St,
Napier with three people inside.
A 13-year-old occupant of
the car had a gash on his ankle that required
immediate
medical attention.
He identified himself as the offender
that kicked the glass door of the most
recent Ram Raid at
the Big Barrell store.
Also admitting to the arresting
officers his involvement in both of the ram
raids at Big
Barrell Liquor store.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify
the other parties involved, if you have any
information
please contact the Police via 105 and quote file
number
231020/3632
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?
Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More
Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Selective Morality On Gaza
Here’s the sound of MFAT blowing its own trumpet to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our genuinely heroic role in alerting the international community to the Rwanda genocide: Calling for the Council to recognise that genocide was being perpetrated against the Tutsi population, and urging the UN to strengthen its peacekeeping measures at a time when others looked to disengage from Africa, New Zealand used its presidency to call for action. Too bad we've not done anything remotely similar with respect to the genocidal situation unfolding in Gaza. More