Arrests Made In Relation To Multiple Ram Raids In Napier

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene

Police have arrested a 14-year-old identified in being involved in four

recent ram raids, and numerous unlawful takings of vehicles throughout Hawkes

Bay.

He is due to appear in Hastings District Court.

Police also apprehended a stolen vehicle involved in the ram raid of Big

Barrell, Carlyle St, Napier with three people inside.

A 13-year-old occupant of the car had a gash on his ankle that required

immediate medical attention.

He identified himself as the offender that kicked the glass door of the most

recent Ram Raid at the Big Barrell store.

Also admitting to the arresting officers his involvement in both of the ram

raids at Big Barrell Liquor store.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the other parties involved, if you have any

information please contact the Police via 105 and quote file number

231020/3632

© Scoop Media

