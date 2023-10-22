Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Introducing Island Direct, The Waiheke Ferry

Sunday, 22 October 2023, 6:57 am
Press Release: Island Direct

22 OCT 2023 NZST, TĀMAKI MAKAURAU AUCKLAND | From next month, Aucklanders, Waihesians and visitors will have a new means of travel between Auckland city centre and Waiheke Island with Island Direct, a new boutique passenger ferry service launching 13 November 2023.

A family-owned and operated business, Island Direct will provide up to 18 daily crossings on a single, 50-passenger vessel. Island Direct will operate seven days a week, with journeys beginning at 6.00am weekdays (departing Auckland), through to the final crossing (departing Waiheke) at 9.45pm on weekdays (10.15pm on Saturday and Sunday).

All fares will be 100 per cent bookable at no added cost, giving residents and visitors alike the certainty to plan their journey in advance. Passengers will be able to book online via IslandDirect.co.nz - currently under final development.

Island Direct will be berthed in the downtown ferry terminal (alternating between pier 13 and 14), and will dock at Matiatia Wharf in Waiheke (pier 3).

Ticketed products will include Auckland city to Waiheke Island one-way ($27.50), Auckland city to Waiheke Island return ($50). Other products, including multi-pass concessions, are currently under development.

Island Direct is a family-owned and operated business- a partnership between owners David and Tanya Todd, Waiheke locals for the last 15 years, and longtime operators in the Gulf, the Bourke family of Hauraki Express.

Owner David Todd said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce Island Direct, and to provide a new means of getting to and from the island we call home.”

Todd said: “We’re in the final planning stages for the new service, working with a number of partners to begin trading from 13 November. Our focus will be entirely on our customers, providing a friendly, reliable service and delivering a high degree of value and experience.”

With some of New Zealand’s most-loved food and beverage suppliers on board, passengers will enjoy a fully licensed cafe and bar, proudly serving a range of Daily Bread catering and barista-made coffee from Supreme, plus more.

Additional information will be made available in the coming weeks, including a full website, FAQs and ticket booking system.

ABOUT ISLAND DIRECT | We’re on a mission to provide a reliable, friendly, direct ferry service between Waiheke Island and Auckland city. We love our slice of paradise, which is why we’re committed to helping it thrive. To us, island time is on time. So if you’re coming or going from the island, don’t leave without us.

FULL TIMETABLE

