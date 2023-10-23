Wellington Police Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Man
Monday, 23 October 2023, 8:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of Jinting
Guo, aged 35, or his car.
Jinting was last seen in
Titahi Bay on the morning of Thursday 19 October. .
He
was driving his car, a grey 2011 Audi Q7 station wagon,
registration number GAS511.
Jinting has recently begun
diving and had taken his diving gear with him when he left
home on Thursday.
Police are particularly interested
in hearing from anyone who has been at diving spots around
the region since Thursday, who may have seen Jinting or his
car.
If you can help, please contact Police via 105
and quote file number
231023/4039.
