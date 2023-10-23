Four Men Arrested For Burglary In Hamilton
Monday, 23 October 2023, 8:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Senior Sergeant Leo
Belay.
This morning at about 7:20am, Hamilton
Police were alerted by a member of the public that there was
suspicious activity occurring at a commercial premise on
Higgins Road, Frankton.
Police responded and liaised
with the owner of the property who confirmed through remote
CCTV that there were multiple offenders in his business
stealing items.
Officers, including a Police dog
handler, converged on the address and cordoned it off so
that no offenders could escape.
Police entered the
building and subsequently located and arrested four men for
burglary.
A vehicle located nearby was searched, and
evidence of other commercial burglaries in the Hamilton area
over the weekend was located.
An investigation is
ongoing to identify and speak to the victims in relation to
this offending.
All offenders will be held in Police
custody and will appear in Hamilton District Court for
charges of burglary, and further charges are likely once the
preliminary investigation has been
completed.
