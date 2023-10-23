Four Men Arrested For Burglary In Hamilton

Attributed to Senior Sergeant Leo Belay.

This morning at about 7:20am, Hamilton Police were alerted by a member of the public that there was suspicious activity occurring at a commercial premise on Higgins Road, Frankton.

Police responded and liaised with the owner of the property who confirmed through remote CCTV that there were multiple offenders in his business stealing items.

Officers, including a Police dog handler, converged on the address and cordoned it off so that no offenders could escape.

Police entered the building and subsequently located and arrested four men for burglary.

A vehicle located nearby was searched, and evidence of other commercial burglaries in the Hamilton area over the weekend was located.

An investigation is ongoing to identify and speak to the victims in relation to this offending.

All offenders will be held in Police custody and will appear in Hamilton District Court for charges of burglary, and further charges are likely once the preliminary investigation has been completed.

