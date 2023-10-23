Police Appeal For Information

Police want to speak to members of the public who were at the Te Mata Peak Park, Te Mata Peak Road, Havelock North at about 1pm yesterday, 22 October.

A sixteen-year-old female was walking alone when she was assaulted by a man who was not known to her.

The victim was assisted by a group of people who were walking in the area at the time.

Police have arrested a 41-year old man in relation to the incident.

To assist our enquiries, we would like to speak with this group who assisted the victim, who had left prior to Police arrival.

If this was you, or you have any information that might help, please contact Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting file number 231022/2519

