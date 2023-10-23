Police Appeal For Information
Monday, 23 October 2023, 8:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police want to speak to members of the public who were at
the Te Mata Peak Park, Te Mata Peak Road, Havelock North at
about 1pm yesterday, 22 October.
A sixteen-year-old
female was walking alone when she was assaulted by a man who
was not known to her.
The victim was assisted by a
group of people who were walking in the area at the
time.
Police have arrested a 41-year old man in
relation to the incident.
To assist our enquiries, we
would like to speak with this group who assisted the victim,
who had left prior to Police arrival.
If this was you,
or you have any information that might help, please contact
Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
quoting file number
231022/2519
