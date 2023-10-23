CAIL Warrant Issued Following Gang-related Incidents, Ōpōtiki And Whakatāne

Attributed to Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray, Acting Area Commander Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police are stepping up an operation to suppress gang-related violence in Ōpōtiki, following at least two recent incidents in the town involving firearms.

In the last week, Police have received a number of reports of shots being fired at cars and houses around Ōpōtiki. Offenders for this event were arrested last week.

On Saturday 21 October, Police were called after a 20-year-old woman arrived at the Ōpōtiki Ambulance Station with a gunshot wound.

The woman advised Police that she had been injured when her car was shot at. She was transported to Whakatāne Hospital in a serious condition.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, however it does appear to be linked to ongoing conflict and tension between Black Power and Mongrel Mob in Ōpōtiki.

Police have today been issued (by the Courts) a warrant under the Criminal

Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) Act 2023.

The CAIL Act enables Police to apply for special search powers during times of gang conflict.

The CAIL warrant issued to Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne Police gives officers the ability to search vehicles and places of suspected gang members, and occupants of those vehicles; and to seize firearms, weapons and vehicles.

Police will continue to take all necessary measures to stamp out this behaviour and hold offenders to account and will be maintaining a highly visible presence across Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne.

Police encourage people to share information on anyone illegally possessing firearms and weapons anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. That information will be acted upon immediately by our Police in the community.

© Scoop Media

