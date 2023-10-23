Update: Vehicle Located In Search For Missing Wellington Man

Police have now located missing man Jinting Guo’s vehicle on Terrace Road, Titahi Bay.

Jinting is believed to have gone diving alone near his vehicle on Thursday 19 October.

Police request help from the public with any sightings of Mr Guo on Thursday in the Titahi Bay area, or any diving equipment located along the Titahi Bay shoreline.

Police are planning a search of the Titahi Bay for Mr Guo which will include the coastline and sea.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 231023/4039.

© Scoop Media

