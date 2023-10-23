Update: Vehicle Located In Search For Missing Wellington Man
Monday, 23 October 2023, 8:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now located missing man Jinting Guo’s
vehicle on Terrace Road, Titahi Bay.
Jinting is
believed to have gone diving alone near his vehicle on
Thursday 19 October.
Police request help from the
public with any sightings of Mr Guo on Thursday in the
Titahi Bay area, or any diving equipment located along the
Titahi Bay shoreline.
Police are planning a search of
the Titahi Bay for Mr Guo which will include the coastline
and sea.
If you can help, please contact Police via
105 and quote file number
231023/4039.
