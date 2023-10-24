Investigation Into Unexplained Death, Lower Hutt

Hutt Valley Police have commenced an investigation in relation to an unexplained death of an infant.

The child was taken to Hutt Hospital at around 12.30pm on Sunday 22 October, in an unresponsive state.

Tragically, they passed away a short time later.

An investigation team is working to establish the circumstances leading to the infant’s death.

