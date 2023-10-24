Drunk Drivers Not Getting The Message In Counties Manukau

Police in Counties Manukau processed 14 drivers for excess breath alcohol within six hours over the long weekend, as part of an increased focus on drink driving.

Counties Manukau Road Policing Team Leader, Senior Sergeant Tyson Martin, says Police conducted an operation on Saturday in Pukekohe and were disappointed with the results.

“We detected 14 drink drivers in a short time frame, including five within an hour,” he says.

“So far this year 26 people have lost their lives on Counties Manukau roads, and 114 have been seriously injured. Alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes.”

Senior Sergeant Martin says the message is simple, don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“It’s really simple, don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.

“This is a reminder that as a community we have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of those risks not worth taking.

“If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist.”

Senior Sergeant Martin says the disheartening results from Saturdays breath testing followed an equally disappointing result from checkpoints across Counties Manukau on Friday, where six people were processed for excess breath alcohol and 56 infringements were issued.

“Our officers will be out in force breath testing – anytime, anywhere.”

