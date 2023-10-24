Fatal Crash, Spotswood - Canterbury

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway

1 at Spotswood, Hurunui District.

The crash involving several vehicles happened around 4pm, just south of the

intersection with Macmillan Road.

Two others involved in the crash received serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance, and the road is likely to remain

closed for some hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid travelling if possible or take the signalled

diversions.

